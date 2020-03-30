Coronavirus Update: Governor Justice issues statement on death of first West Virginian

Release from the Office of the Governor:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice issued the following statement today after learning of the first West Virginian to pass away from COVID-19.

“I ask all West Virginians to join Cathy and I in praying for the family, friends, and loved ones of this individual,” Gov. Justice said. “It is truly a sad day in West Virginia.”

“We are working around the clock, along with members of my administration, and the top medical experts in our state to do absolutely everything we can to protect West Virginians.

“Our healthcare personnel across the state are real heroes,” Gov. Justice added. “They deserve our love and support during this time because they are committed to caring for our citizens that fall ill.

“I implore all West Virginians to continue to stay at home, limit their exposure to others, keep practicing good hygiene, and if you feel sick seek medical attention right away. Be vigilant, stay calm and do your part to help us keep battling this pandemic.”

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), in cooperation with the Marion County Health Department and United Hospital Center, confirmed Sunday an 88-year old female from Marion County has died as a result of COVID-19.

To protect the patient’s privacy, no additional details will be released.

“We extend our sincere condolences to this family,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.



