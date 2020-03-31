Coronavirus Update: Gov Justice to out-of-state travelers: You will self-quarantine in W.Va.

By Steven Allen Adams, Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice announced additional measures Monday aimed at limiting out-of-state travelers from coronavirus hotspots — especially from places like New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut — from spreading the virus further in West Virginia.

Justice announced an executive order Monday ordering any person coming into West Virginia from a place with large numbers of coronavirus infections to self-quarantine for 14 days.

“We don’t want anybody coming here from across state lines,” Justice said. “We expect you to point-blank quarantine yourself for 14 days. If you come here and we find out about it, the state police will investigate you.”

Travelers listed by Justice include people from countries, such as China and Italy, as well as the New York area and Louisiana. The order applies retroactively. Justice also ordered that West Virginia State Police monitor state borders for out-of-state travelers.

The order would not affect people from border counties commuting to West Virginia to work at essential businesses within the state, workers carrying out essential government and military responsibilities, and commercial trucking. …

