Coronavirus Update: Gov. Justice issues statement on change in W.Va. Primary Election dates

From the Office of the Governor:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice Wednesday announced that after consulting with the state’s medical experts, along with Secretary of State Mac Warner and Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, West Virginia’s 2020 Primary Election is being moved to June 9 instead of the originally scheduled date of May 12.

“I want everyone to know this, the privilege of voting is so important and I support allowing the people of West Virginia to vote by every way possible,” Gov. Justice said. “Like our seniors, who take great pride in going to the polls like they have all their lives. I don’t want to take that away from them.

“Now I asked my medical experts, based on where we are today with COVID-19, can the people of West Virginia safely vote in the primary election on May 12 at their polling place? They told me, No. So today, after working closely with our great Secretary of State and Attorney General, we are announcing a 27-day delay in the election. I will sign the executive order today.

“The new primary election date is Tuesday, June 9, 2020, and I hope this is the largest turnout ever! During both peace and war, Americans always vote. I will always support West Virginians voting in every way possible,” Gov. Justice said.