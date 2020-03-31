Coronavirus Update: Gov. Justice announces new restrictions for W.Va. in attempt to keep WV COVID-19 infection rates low

By Phil Kabler, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In the first coronavirus briefing since West Virginia recorded its first COVID-19 fatality, Gov. Jim Justice announced additional steps intended to limit the spread of the virus, including issuing an executive order requiring visitors to the state from COVID-19 hot spots to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The order, to be enforced by the West Virginia State Police, does not apply to interstate travel, essential workers or health care professionals, Justice said, adding, “Other than that, we don’t want people coming across our state lines.”

Justice said that, if the State Police receives reports of people from Louisiana, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Italy or China who are visiting and not self-quarantining, they will confront those individuals, who could face obstruction charges if they refuse to cooperate.

Along the same lines, Justice ordered state park campgrounds closed. He also ordered the Blackwater Falls and Cooper’s Rock overlooks closed because of reports of large crowds at both attractions over the weekend.

The additional restrictions come at a time when West Virginia’s 4 percent infection rate remains about half of the national average and a fraction of rates in hot spots, such as New York City. …

