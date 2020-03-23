Coronavirus Update: Gas prices lowest in US since 2016

By COURTNEY HESSLER, The Herald-Dispatch of Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — In any other year, gas prices across the United States would be skyrocketing during this time due to spring break and other vacation travel, but with the new coronavirus (COVID-19) shutting down entire industries, including the travel industry, gas prices have plummeted to record lows.

As of Sunday, West Virginia’s average gas price was $2.10 per gallon, 4 cents under the national average of $2.14. Last month the state’s average was $2.41, and last year it was at $2.59 per regular gallon.

Kentucky’s Sunday average was at $1.84 per gallon Sunday, while Ohio’s average was at $1.81 per gallon.

Sarah Singer, of Huntington, still commutes to Charleston each day for work. While COVID-19 has brought her stress in many aspects of her life, she said being able to get gas so cheap was a benefit to her family. …

Read more: https://www.herald-dispatch.com/coronavirus/gas-prices-lowest-in-us-since-despite-increased-demand/article_21cddbf4-0efe-508f-b6cf-bf29544a5d01.html#utm_source=herald-dispatch.com&utm_campaign=%2Fnewsletter%2Fdaily-headlines%2F&utm_medium=email&utm_content=headline