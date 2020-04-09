Coronavirus Update: Feed the Fight CWV to help restaurants, healthcare workers

Release from Feed the Fight CWV:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Restaurant Week organizers Buzz Food Service and volunteers are launching Feed the Fight CWV.

Feed the Fight CWV bridges local restaurants and healthcare workers to support two industries.

As part of the national Feed the Fight campaign which began in Washington D.C., Feed the Fight CWV has the double impact of driving business to local restaurants working to stay operational and thanking healthcare workers fighting on the front lines of this unprecedented crisis.

This community funded charity is an easy way to strengthen our community and show both restaurants and healthcare workers that they have our full support. During this time, large volume orders to restaurants could successfully keep their doors open.

“So many people need and deserve our help right now, it’s hard to keep track. Providing the public a way to show their support for healthcare workers and first-responders by funneling donations toward local restaurants is a way to help a lot of people at the same time,” said Angela Gould, co-owner of Buzz Food Service and a co-founder of Charleston Restaurant Week.

How it works:

Community members donate to Feed the Fight CWV

We coordinate logistics from times to number of meals needed

We purchase meals from local restaurants

Our volunteers deliver meals to healthcare workers

“There is no donation that is too small. It’s a win-win that supports two industries in need. Healthcare workers and other responders are working around the clock to keep us safe, and a hot meal from a local restaurant is a great way to brighten their day,” said Kayla Young, organizer of Charleston Restaurant Week and founder of Boss Babes WV.

Our team is coordinating with the newly established Kanawha County and City of Charleston Emergency Operations Center, Team Charleston with the Charleston CVB, volunteers, and local restaurants.

Feed the Fight CWV is a component fund of the Boss Babes WV, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Feed the Fight CWV raises funds to support local restaurants and their staff by ordering food for delivery to the local healthcare workers at hospitals and medical centers in Charleston West Virginia and Kanawha County during the COVID pandemic.

To get involved and donate, visit: www.feedthefightcwv.com

Follow Feed the Fight CWV on Facebook and Instagram: @FeedTheFightCWV