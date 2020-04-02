Coronavirus Update: Efforts to limit out-of-state travelers in W.Va. raise concerns

By Steven Allen Adams, Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON — An executive order requiring all out-of-state visitors from coronavirus hotspots in the U.S. and around the world to self-quarantine after entering West Virginia is raising some eyebrows and questions.

Gov. Jim Justice and state officials held an abbreviated virtual press briefing Tuesday afternoon, limiting questions to just a handful of reporters.

Justice issued an executive order Monday ordering out-of-state visitors from Louisiana, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, as well as international visitors from China and Italy, to self-quarantine for 14 days. Justice ordered the West Virginia State Police to monitor travel into the state. Those who refuse to self-quarantine could be charged with misdemeanor obstruction with fines and possible jail time.

On Tuesday, Justice signed an additional executive order closing private campgrounds for new arrivals after previously closing state campgrounds, cabins and lodges. The order, which went into effect at midnight, closes all private campgrounds in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus and to discourage out-of-state travelers from coronavirus hotspots from setting up camp. The order only applies to new arrivals, with current campers allowed to remain. …

