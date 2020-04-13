Coronavirus Update: Education Alliance supporting students with virtual mentoring

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Coronavirus crisis has left many West Virginia students feeling frightened, worried and overwhelmed.

During this time of need, Education Alliance’s AmeriCorps mentors are continuing their service mentoring 900 students in 35 schools across West Virginia.

Working with their site supervisors, members are reaching out to students and their families using a variety of strategies:

— Virtual mentoring including phone calls, emails, video mentoring sessions

— Mailing home letters to students and families

— Checking in with students to encourage them to complete homework packets

— Virtual book reading and shared reading with students

— Collecting food donations for community food banks

Members are also using tools and best practices shared on the West Virginia Department of Education’s Mental Health Resources site.