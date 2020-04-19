Coronavirus Update: Death confirmed at skilled nursing center in Charleston,W.Va.

Release from Stonerise Healthcare:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (April 19, 2020, 9:30 a.m.) – Eastbrook Center, a skilled nursing center in Charleston, today confirmed the first death of a patient related to COVID-19.

The patient was receiving care at a local hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. Nine other patients in the center have tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of one of our Eastbrook Center patients,” said Larry Pack, Chief Executive Officer Stonerise Healthcare. “We consider all of our patients to be part of our family and we offer our sincerest condolences and prayers to the patient’s loved ones. During this difficult time, we depend on our Christian values, which are critical to our mission as healthcare providers to serve others through love.”



Eastbrook Center is taking all necessary precautions to prevent further spread of the virus including following CDC protocols and working cooperatively with state and local health officials. All patients and employees who had tested positive for COVID-19 have been in isolation since receiving a positive test result. Additionally, a dedicated group of team members have been providing care to positive COVID-19 patients to limit exposure among non-positive patients.

“I want our families to know that we are doing everything in our power to prevent the spread of this virus,” Pack said. “I have the highest confidence in our team members and appreciate the dedication and compassion they’ve shown during this pandemic.”

Out of respect for the family impacted, no names or further information will be released at this time.



