Coronavirus Update: COVID-19, spring allergies could peak simultaneously in region

By Luke Creasy, HD Media

WAYNE, W.Va. — Flowering plants, blooming trees and the smell of a freshly trimmed yard are among the most welcoming signs of spring weather entering the area. But they also signal higher pollen counts.

For many Appalachians, specifically in West Virginia, who are already dealing with the widespread novel coronavirus, seasonal allergies may present a unique set of challenges.

“One of the concerns we have in our area is that we’re going to peak right in the midst of spring allergy season. West Virginia has the highest per-capita rate of asthma, and if you can think of anything that isn’t good, it’s for us to peak at that time, but we can’t help that,” said Dr. Kevin McCann of the Wayne County Health Department. …

Allergy-related symptoms are common around this time each year. McCann said that paying close attention to those common symptoms can be key in knowing the difference between allergies and a virus. …

