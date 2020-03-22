Coronavirus Update: Charleston Area Medical Center ask public to sew masks for West Virginians

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Area Medical Center is calling on West Virginia residents who can sew.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE). CAMC is asking volunteers who have the ability to sew to make masks.

“If you are not able to sew, we will accept donations of clean and new 100 percent cotton fabric and elastic that can be used for ear loops,” a hospital release said.

Note that the pattern requires 100% cotton material. Visit this link for instructions and materials needed to make the masks:

https://www.craftpassion.com/face-mask-sewing-pattern/.

If elastic is unavailable for ear loops, it is acceptable for ties to be made from the fabric.

For any questions, please visit camc.org/Masks or call the CAMC Volunteer services office at (304) 388-7426. Thank you for supporting your hospital and health care workers!

Starting Monday, March 23, CAMC will have designated bins for the community to drop off masks and donate supplies. The bins will be available Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

— CAMC Human Resources – 419 Brooks St, Charleston, WV 25301

— CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital (Physician offices side) – 830 Pennsylvania Ave, Charleston, WV 25302

— CAMC Breast Center – 3415 MacCorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304

— CAMC Teays Valley Human Resources – First Floor, Putnam Plaza, Hurricane, WV 25526

— Christ Church United Methodist – 1221 Quarrier St, Charleston, WV 25301

— Elizabeth Memorial United Methodist Church – 108 Oakwood Rd, Charleston, WV 25314

— Bible Center Church – 100 Bible Center Dr, Charleston, WV 25309

