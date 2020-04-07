Coronavirus Update: Berkeley, Jefferson counties, W.Va., adopt strict stay-at-home, shelter-in-place directives

By Breanna Francis, Journal of Martinsburg

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Following Gov. Jim Justice’s shelter-in-place orders for the Eastern Panhandle both the Berkeley County Council and the Jefferson County Commission have adopted similar emergency directives detailing strict guidelines for residents of the area. Both orders are effective immediately. …

“All persons shall shelter-in-place to the greatest extent possible, leaving their homes and places of abode for essential purposes only,” the directives both stated. “Which purposes shall include but, are not limited to, essential employment at essential businesses and operations, as defined in Executive Order 9-20, the purchase of food and medical/pharmacological products for themselves or other neighbors and family members for whom trips outside the home are not advisable, the care and feeding of livestock and other animals, and medical appointments.”

Directives also stated essential businesses and operations conducted by both private and public employers should have employees work from home to the fullest extent possible.

Both directives also limited gatherings of people to no more than five persons and social distancing no closer than six-feet, though outdoor activity is still permitted so long as it follows the directive’s guidelines. …

“For businesses whose sales are comprised of at least 80% grocery/food products, 2.5 people per each 1,000 square feet of interior space may be inside at any one time,” the documentation said. “For all other businesses, two persons per 1,000 square feet of interior space may be inside at any one time. Social distancing of employees and customers of less than six feet is prohibited.” …

