Coronavirus Update: As West Virginians lose jobs, Medicaid uses expand; day cares closing

By Erin Beck, Register-Herald Reporter

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As West Virginians lose their jobs, more may turn to the state/federal health insurance program Medicaid to obtain health care during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

During a virtual news conference Thursday, officials with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced several new measures to help low- or no-income West Virginians pay for health care with Medicaid. Some Medicaid patients refer to Medicaid, which is for low-income people, as their “medical card.”

DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch announced that testing and treatment for uninsured people will be covered by Medicaid. In a news release, Jeremy Smith, program director for West Virginia Navigator, added that those who’ve lost jobs and who have also lost health insurance can sign up for Medicaid.

WV Navigator receives federal funding to assist consumers with enrolling in Medicaid or in private health insurance through provisions of the Affordable Care Act.

West Virginia residents can call 1-844-WV-CARES or 304-356-5834 for assistance. WV Navigator is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. More information is available at ACAnavigator.com. …

