Coronavirus Update: AHF Products wood flooring facility in Beverly, W.Va., temporary furloughs and layoffs affecting 215 employees

Release from AHF Products Workforce:

BEVERLY, W.Va. – AHF Products wood flooring production facility in Beverly, West Virginia, today, Wednesday, April 15, announced temporary furloughs and layoffs affecting 215 employees. Supervisors, salaried operators, and maintenance and support staff are being fully or partially furloughed. Unionized employees are being laid off according to the provisions of their most recent collective bargaining agreement.

The company has previously made significant efforts to reduce spending on capital initiatives, and additional cost-savings measures include suspension of the company’s 401(k) match, pay reductions for those employees that are not being furloughed and a company-wide hiring freeze.

“The past several weeks have been like no other that we have experienced in our lifetime,” explained Beverly plant manager Blaine Emery. “The current pandemic situation has impacted hardwood flooring demand significantly, and as a result, has forced AHF to reassess its workforce needs. We understand the impact these layoffs will have on the families of those affected and look forward to getting people back to work as soon as we can.”

Although it is experiencing a drop in demand for hardwood flooring, AHF Products is essential to its critical infrastructure customers and the wood products supply chain as a whole. AHF Products is therefore designated as an essential business in every state in which it operates, as well as under the guidance provided by the United States Department of Homeland Security.