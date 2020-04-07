Coronavirus Update: AARP Tele-Town Hall with U.S. Sen. Manchin at 1 p.m. today

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — AARP West Virginia will host a a Tele-Town Hall with U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to discuss the #CARES Act Stimulus package and a host of #COVID19 topics at 1 p.m., today, Tuesday., April 7.

Register online today at https://vekeo.com/aarpwestvirginia/ to be added to the call list. You will automatically receive a phone call and be connected to the conversation. This event will also be live-streamed on the AARP West Virginia Facebook channel.