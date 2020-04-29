Coronavirus Update: AARP hosting Q&A for parents, kids and grandparents

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — AARP has issued an advisory on a coronavirus call-in question and answer session on Thursday at 1 p.m. for families.

“Ask the experts your questions and hear tips to juggle work, life and caring for kids, grandkids and loved ones during the coronavirus pandemic. Join AARP for a special live Q&A event on Thursday, April 30, at 1 p.m. ET. Call 855-274-9507 toll-free,” the advisory noted.

To participate, call 855-274-9507 toll-free on Thursday, April 30, at 1 p.m. ET.