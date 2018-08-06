Latest News:
Convention & Visitors Bureau of Marion County launches new brand

By ERIC HRIN

Times West Virginian

The Convention & Visitors Bureau of Marion County has a new brand, “The Middle of Everywhere.” Leisha Elliott, executive director for the bureau, stands by a flag with the new brand.
(Times West Virginia photo by Eric Hrin)

FAIRMONT, W.Va.  — It began with a question.

Last year, local people participating in focus groups with the Convention & Visitors Bureau of Marion County were asked, “When you think of Marion County, what do you think of?”

The answer to that question led to the bureau’s new brand.

Read the entire article: http://www.timeswv.com/news/convention-visitors-bureau-of-marion-county-launches-new-brand/article_85f8039e-9934-11e8-8601-dbfed52c7cc4.html 

