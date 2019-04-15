Construction of WV’s first gas-fired power plant to start this summer

By CHARLES YOUNG

NCWV Media

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Following several years of planning, the developers of a natural-gas-fired power plant planned for a site in Clarksburg’s Montpelier Addition hope to begin construction this summer.

The plant will be West Virginia’s first gas-fired facility.

A firm date for the start of construction has not been set and will depend on factors like weather and the finalization of agreements with local entities like the Clarksburg Water Board and the Sanitary Board. Developers expect work to begin in June or July.

