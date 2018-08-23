Congressman McKinley meeting with tech industry provides economic insight

By EDDIE TRIZZINO

Times West Virginian

PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. – On Wednesday, Congressman David McKinley, R-W.Va., met with representatives from TMC Technologies to discuss economic development among jobs in the field of technology.

Speaking to experts who are already employed in technological careers, McKinley planned to take any developments or findings from the meeting the panel had to offer.

“There has been a growth in high-tech jobs,” McKinley said after the meeting. “My predecessors… were talking about transforming us from a basic industry of coal, steel, chemicals and glass into mainstream America and using high-tech.

Read the entire article: http://www.timeswv.com/news/mckinley-meeting-with-tech-industry-provides-economic-insight/article_62fae27e-a68d-11e8-878f-3f7aa8c189de.html

See more from the Times West Virginian