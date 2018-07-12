The Clay County Free Press

CLAY, W.Va. — Throughout the Second District, members of Congressman Mooney’s staff will be making stops in each county to meet with constituents who may be having problems with a federal agency. We ask that constituents bring copies of documentation related to their issues.

“Helping my constituents cut through the massive red tape of federal bureaucracies is a top priority of mine and my staff. Although I have district offices in Charleston and Martinsburg, I want to make it as easy as possible for constituents to contact my office for assistance,” said Congressman Mooney.

Read the entire article: https://claycountyfreepress.com/congressman-alex-x-mooney-announces-july-mobile-office-hours/

