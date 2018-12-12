Latest News:
Confederate plaque removed from Jefferson County Courthouse

By MATT WELCH and CLARISSA COTTRILL

The Journal

A spot where the plaque honoring Confederate soldiers was once placed on the Jefferson County Courthouse is shown Tuesday in Charles Town.
(Journal photo by Emily Keefer)

 

The plaque honoring Confederate soldiers is shown mounted on the old Jefferson County Courthouse last year.
(Journal file photo by Ron Agnir)

MARTINSBURG, W.Va.  — A plaque on the side of the Jefferson County Courthouse honoring local Confederate soldiers has been removed.

After a 3-2 vote at last Thursday’s commission meeting, the Jefferson County Commission voted on an agenda item consisting of options for “tearing down and relocating the courthouse Confederate plaque.” Maintenance crews had it removed Friday morning.

Commissioners Patricia Noland, Jane Tabb and Ralph Lorenzetti voted in favor of removing the plaque while Josh Compton and Caleb Wayne Hudson voted to keep it in place.

