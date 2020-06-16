Community Care of West Virginia provides farm fresh foods to patients in need

Release from Community Care of West Virginia:

ROCK CAVE, W.Va. – Community Care of West Virginia recently partnered with a Pittsburgh-based company and the American Heart Association to provide healthy farm-fresh food to 150 families throughout the region.

The regional healthcare provider distributed boxes of fresh produce to families who receive care at the facilities located in Clarksburg, Buckhannon, Rock Cave, Clay, Flatwoods and West Milford. The food was obtained in partnership with Monteverde’s Inc., out of Pittsburgh, and the American Heart Association through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farmers to Families program.

“The Coronavirus pandemic has caused a surge in the need for food assistance,” said Rick Simons, chief executive officer. “When we identified this need, we moved in conjunction with the other organizations to address it and ensure that our communities had access to healthy food during this time.”



CCWV employee Paige Smith helps deliver boxes of farm fresh produce to the healthcare provider’s facilities.

The program participation originated at the Community Care of West Virginia Clarksburg location. Staff took the lead on arranging the opportunity and sorting and allocating the boxes. The boxes of fresh produce are being distributed to families free of cost and that each box will feed up to a family of four for a week. The first round of boxes were distributed on May 18. Boxes will arrive every Wednesday for a total of six weeks.



This sample box shows some of the fresh produce included in the distribution boxes.

The distribution program coincides with Community Care of West Virginia’s core mission to promote patient wellness and whole-patient health care.

“When we work with patients, we do not just treat the illness, but work to address the root cause of the health issues. Obesity, diabetes and heart disease are rampant in West Virginia, and ensure individuals have access to fresh vegetables and fruits, especially during this time, is one way to help address these problems,” Simon stated.

Farmers to Families is part of the Coronavirus Farm Assistance Program, a federal program that provides assistance to farmers affected by the pandemic. The Farm to Family initiative allows the USDA to purchase up to $3 billion in food from farmers to distribute around the nation.

