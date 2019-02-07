Committee eyes proposed changes to West Virginia Senate education reform package

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Members of the House Education Committee are considering making changes to several of the big-ticket items in the state Senate’s education reform legislation.

The committee met Wednesday morning and afternoon to look at a strike-and-insert amendment to Senate Bill 451, the education omnibus bill. The afternoon meeting had to be moved to the larger House Government Organization Committee’s meeting room to accommodate all those who wished to attend the meeting.

“We’re going to be as slow and deliberate in this process as we can and make sure we come out of this committee with a version of this bill that is something that the majority of members on this committee agree with,” said House Education Committee Chairman Danny Hamrick, R-Harrison.