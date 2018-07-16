Latest News:
By July 16, 2018 Read More →

Commerce and RISE WV staff spent $21K at Stonewall retreat

By JAKE ZUCKERMAN

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Before RISE West Virginia went AWOL on the flood victims it was created to help, its administrators spent $21,000 on a retreat at a AAA Four Diamond-rated resort, at least 50 percent of which was covered with federal disaster relief funds.

The findings gathered by the state auditor’s office, presented Thursday to the Joint Legislative Committee on Flooding, show the Department of Commerce used funds granted by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for a trip to the Stonewall Resort, in Roanoke.

The mid-September 2017 excursion happened four months after HUD granted the state its $150 million in Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery funds, the first time the state has received such an allocation.

Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/politics/commerce-and-rise-wv-staff-spent-k-at-stonewall-retreat/article_e2109e93-3104-5a2b-a023-cbf3bf61b5b0.html

