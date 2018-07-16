Commerce and RISE WV staff spent $21K at Stonewall retreat
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Before RISE West Virginia went AWOL on the flood victims it was created to help, its administrators spent $21,000 on a retreat at a AAA Four Diamond-rated resort, at least 50 percent of which was covered with federal disaster relief funds.
The findings gathered by the state auditor’s office, presented Thursday to the Joint Legislative Committee on Flooding, show the Department of Commerce used funds granted by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for a trip to the Stonewall Resort, in Roanoke.
The mid-September 2017 excursion happened four months after HUD granted the state its $150 million in Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery funds, the first time the state has received such an allocation.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/politics/commerce-and-rise-wv-staff-spent-k-at-stonewall-retreat/article_e2109e93-3104-5a2b-a023-cbf3bf61b5b0.html
