College students pack the West Virginia Capitol to oppose campus carry bill

By JORDAN NELSON

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — College students from across the state stood together in force Monday at the state Capitol to show their opposition of the campus carry bill, which passed out of the House of Delegates last week.

House Bill 2519 would block colleges from prohibiting concealed carry, except in certain areas. The bill is now set to be debated in Senate committees.

Rochelle Woodson, a senior at Fairmont State University, said students were there as educators — to educate those who support this bill on the issues it could cause if passed.

