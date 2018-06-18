Collaboration set to tackle Mid-Ohio Valley’s opioid crisis

By DOUG OPLINGER

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — More than 300 people were killed by drug overdoses in the Marietta-Parkersburg area in the last four years, contributing to a crisis ravaging the Mid-Ohio Valley.

As journalists who try to bring you meaningful news that helps create better communities, we’re troubled that our reporting has not resulted in widespread public mobilization for solutions to the addiction crisis.

Consider: 3,300 have died in the U.S. in the last 20 years due to terrorist attacks, all but 400 in one event on Sept. 11, 2001. But in Ohio and West Virginia alone, nearly 5,000 are dying each year of opioid overdoses — an addictive drug that many began using as a prescription from a doctor.