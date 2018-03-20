Coal barges stuck near Pike Island Locks and Dam north of Wheeling

By CASEY JUNKINS and SHELLEY HANSON

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio — Four loaded Murray Energy Corp. coal barges are stuck in the Ohio River, just south of the the Pike Island Locks and Dam.

“Murray American Transportation Inc. confirms that four standard loaded coal barges ran aground in a shallow area of the Ohio River, early (Monday) morning, when waiting for another vessel to pass the Pike Island dam,” Murray spokesman Gary Broadbent said.

“We expect these barges to be cleared by the end of this week.”

