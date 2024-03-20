Closing of Family Dollar store in Elkins draws shoppers

By Brad Johnson, The Inter-Mountain

ELKINS, W.Va. — Shoppers were once again flocking to the Elkins Family Dollar store Tuesday, after the store announced that it would soon be closing.

Late Monday afternoon, so many shoppers were driving in and out of the store’s parking lot – located off the Beverly Five-Lane next to Shop ‘n Save – that at one point a call was placed to 911 asking for help with coordinating the vehicle flow.

A large sign in front of the store proclaims “Going Out of Business” and racks of clothes and other goods bearing sale tags are being displayed on the sidewalk. All items were being sold at 50% off.

A representative of the store told The Inter-Mountain Tuesday morning that the store would close “once the inventory is all sold.”

It was announced earlier this month that Dollar Tree, which owns Family Dollar, plans to close about 600 Family Dollar stores in the first half of this year and 370 Family Dollar and 30 Dollar Tree stores over the next several years. That number equates to nearly 12% of the current Family Dollar locations, an analyst told the Associated Press.

