‘Clean’ pay raise bill for school workers, troopers heads to West Virginia House floor
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After Tuesday’s sudden death of a colossal education overhaul package, a West Virginia House of Delegates committee sent one of its main pieces — a pay raise for teachers, school service workers and State Police — to the House floor.
Heeding a request made by Gov. Jim Justice, the House Finance Committee approved what the governor called a “clean” 5 percent average pay raise measure. Justice asked for the bill at a news conference Tuesday, and it was sponsored by House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, and House Minority Leader Tim Miley, D-Harrison.
Under House Bill 2730, teachers would receive a $2,120 raise, school service personnel would receive a $1,150 raise, and troopers would receive a $2,370 raise.
