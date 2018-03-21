Claims in West Virginia water crisis reflect huge participation rate, lawyers say
By KATE MISHKIN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A $151 million class-action settlement over the 2014 Kanawha Valley water crisis might be completely paid out, the most recent report of the settlement administrator shows.
All told, there were 95,155 claim forms worth $159,102,307 in settlements, according to the eight-page Periodic Report of the Settlement Administrator report filed in federal court Tuesday afternoon. The deadline to file a claim was Feb. 21.
The turnout rate, lawyers said, was especially pleasing.
“I’ve done a number of class actions in areas of West Virginia and elsewhere and usually the so-called participation rate is usually quite low, surprisingly,” said Stuart Calwell, a lead lawyer for businesses and residents. “But in this case it looks as though the entirety of the settlement will be paid out.”
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/special_reports/water_crisis/claims-in-wv-water-crisis-reflect-huge-participation-rate-lawyers/article_1ee81464-68e4-5ff9-860b-98e702cfa902.html
