Child abuse bill scheduled for W.Va. Senate Committee

By CHARLES BOOTHE

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A bill to increase penalties for child abuse with injuries convictions was scheduled to be addressed by the Senate Finance Committee Wednesday afternoon and has the support of local senators.

Both Sen. Mark Maynard (R-6th District) and Chandler Swope (R-6th District) are in favor of House Bill 2933, which was introduced by Del. John Shott (R-Mercer County) and saw overwhelming support in the House, passing 99-0.

“Unless some points that get brought up in committee that l haven’t realized, l will be for the bill,” said Maynard, who is a member of the Judiciary Committee. “Proven parent, guardian or custodian abuse of a child should not be tolerated. l will agree to increasing punishment.”

Read the entire article

See more from the Bluefield Daily Telegraph