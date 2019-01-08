Chief Justice Walker updates West Virginia lawmakers on reforms

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — New Chief Justice Beth Walker told lawmakers Monday that the problems discovered over the last year at the state’s highest court have been fixed, with more changes expected soon.

All five justices of the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeal appeared before the Joint Standing Committee on Finance Monday morning at the start of legislative interim meetings at the state Capitol. Walker addressed the committee, while justices Margaret Workman, Tim Armstead, Evan Jenkins and John Hutchison sat in attendance. Lawmakers also heard from court administrative staff.

