Charleston’s Kenneth Boggs selected as Civilian Aide to the U.S. Secretary of the Army

Release from Army Office of the Chief of Public Affairs:

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Army appointed a Charleston resident as a new Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army during an investiture ceremony Jan. 14 here in the Pentagon.

— 30 —

Ken Boggs, right, receives a CASA certificate from Ryan D. McCarthy, Secretary of the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dana M. Clarke)



The Honorable Ryan D. McCarthy, Secretary of the Army, selected Kenneth D. Boggs to represent West Virginia.

“I want to thank Ken for willingness to serve,” McCarthy said. “Our Army is an all-volunteer force. Now, more than ever, we rely on our volunteers, such as CASAs, to help build networks, foster relationships and tell the Army story to your communities. You are the first handshake into the city and the last handshake as I head back to D.C. The Army is open for business and we’re looking for the best of the best. I am counting on our CASAs to lead the way.”

“As a proud West Virginian and Army retiree, I am incredibly grateful and humbled to be selected by the secretary to serve as his civilian aide in the state,” Boggs said. “West Virginia has one of the highest rates of military service in the nation, and it’s the honor of my life to serve in such a patriotic state. I think of all the fine men and women I served with since I enlisted in 1993. I intend to continue honoring their selfless service by sharing opportunities our Army has to offer West Virginians.”

Boggs served in the active duty Army for 21 years. He returned home and served in the West Virginia National Guard for two years. He commanded the largest engineer battalion in the active Army, the 92nd Engineer Battalion, in Afghanistan. He retired as a colonel after commanding the 111th Engineer Brigade. He deployed numerous times to Iraq, Afghanistan, and Bosnia-Herzegovina. He served in the 82nd Airborne Division, 10th Mountain Division, 3rd Infantry Division, 1st Cavalry Division, among other assignments.

A recipient of the highest award given in peacetime, the Soldier’s Medal, as well as the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Combat Action Badge, and others, he’s also Ranger, airborne, jumpmaster and jungle operations qualified. As an engineer officer, he received his master’s degree through the University of Missouri. He serves as vice president of strategy and operations and global leadership development for N3, a global technology sales and marketing consultancy headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

CASAs are a vital part of the Army, promoting good relations between the Army and the public and advising the Secretary about regional issues.

Each state, the District of Columbia and the five U.S. territories have one or more CASAs appointed to provide a vital link between the Army and the communities for which they serve. CASAs are usually business or civic leaders who possess a keen interest in the welfare of the Army and their communities.

CASAs serve a two-year term without compensation. Terms may be extended to a total of 10 years of service. The secretary may recognize a civilian aide as a CASA Emeritus after 10 years of service with distinguished service.