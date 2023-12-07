Charleston’s airport director awarded five-year contract. Here are the details

By Rick Steelhammer, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Slightly more than one year after being named West Virginia International Yeager Airport’s director and chief executive officer, Dominique Ranieri on Wednesday was awarded a five-year contract with an annual base salary of $237,000 by the Charleston airport’s governing board.

“Dominique stepped into this position at a difficult time and has performed admirably since then,” board chairman Ed Hill said after Wednesday’s vote.

Ranieri, 32, assumed the airport director’s role following the sudden resignation of her predecessor, Nick Keller, in September 2022.

An attorney and a native of Florida, Ranieri’s association with CRW began in 2015, while representing the airport following the collapse of its runway safety area. In 2017, she was hired as the airport’s marketing director. Two years later, she was named assistant director and chief operating officer.

