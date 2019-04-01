Charleston couple to open storefront after 10 years growing poster business online
By REBECCA CARBALLO
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Stacks of art prints, computers and boxes cover Jeanne Stevenson and Chris Rice’s home, where they’ve been running their poster company, Echo-Lit LLC, for the last 10 years.
The home on Fort Hill is equipped with two large-format printers and an industrial laminator. This is to accommodate the 200-plus daily orders the internet-based company gets during its busy season.
Stevenson and Rice have sold prints all across the world and many have appeared on the big screen, most recently the new “Spider-Man” movie. They’ve appeared in shows like in “The Fosters,” “Pretty Little Liars” and “Weeds.”
