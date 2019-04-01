Latest News:
By April 1, 2019 Read More →

Charleston couple to open storefront after 10 years growing poster business online

By REBECCA CARBALLO

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Echo-Lit owners Chris Rice and Jeanne Stevenson in their workshop in Charleston. Many of their posters are based on literary themes and some posters can be seen in the latest “Spider-Man” movie.
(Gazette-Mail photo by Craig Hudson and submitted photos)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Stacks of art prints, computers and boxes cover Jeanne Stevenson and Chris Rice’s home, where they’ve been running their poster company, Echo-Lit LLC, for the last 10 years.

The home on Fort Hill is equipped with two large-format printers and an industrial laminator. This is to accommodate the 200-plus daily orders the internet-based company gets during its busy season.

Stevenson and Rice have sold prints all across the world and many have appeared on the big screen, most recently the new “Spider-Man” movie. They’ve appeared in shows like in “The Fosters,” “Pretty Little Liars” and “Weeds.”

Read the entire article

See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.