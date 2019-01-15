Chair of the Senate Education Committee Rucker addresses education concerns

By DANYEL VanREENEN

The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Education is a top priority in Charleston during the first 2019 Legislative session, and Sen. Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson, is leading the charge as the new chair of the Senate Education Committee.

Rucker said her goal is to “help students get the best education possible,” allowing them to develop into happy and productive citizens.

It’s no secret that Rucker wants to reform the current education system in West Virginia, and she said her unique background as a former public educator in Montgomery County, Maryland, gives her a unique perspective on the most pressing issues facing educators.

