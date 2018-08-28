CDC chief applauds local addiction fight in West Virginia visit

By BISHOP NASH

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Speaking with a physician’s plain, calm precision as both the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the father of an adult son recovering from addiction, Dr. Robert Redfield offered encouragement and praise for the multi-disciplinary directness the Tri-State has built in addressing its own portion of the nation’s opioid epidemic

“I haven’t seen a community like this that’s come together to get concrete solutions and is building an environment where people can get access to care and support really on demand,” Redfield said Monday morning before a packed conference of local medical professionals at Cabell Huntington Hospital’s Regional Health Summit in Huntington.

“As you operationalize that, I think it will provide leadership for other communities to look at, and to see the possible.”

