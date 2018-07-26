Carper, others amplify calls for return of tax savings in PSC hearings
By MAX GARLAND
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Witnesses testifying in front of the state Public Service Commission sang a familiar tune Wednesday, arguing that tax savings utilities such as Appalachian Power see should go back to customers — particularly savings those companies have already experienced this year.
“I think it just comes down to fundamental fairness,” said Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper, a critic of Appalachian Power’s plans for its estimated $235 million in tax savings. “For the first time in my memory, every city and every entity in this county is supporting our sworn position on this matter — I think that’s significant.”
Carper was among a handful who testified at the PSC’s hearing in Charleston on how West Virginia utilities will utilize savings from federal tax cuts. Carper said tax savings “should just be disgorged” from the companies and given back to their customers. The PSC could then continue with rate hike proposals as normal, he said.
