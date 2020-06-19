CareSource Foundation supports program to get Kanawha County ‘Back to Business’ in West Virginia

Insurance provider donates $50,000 to Charleston Area Alliance for Economic Stabilization

Release from Charleston Area Alliance:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – CareSource, a leading multi-state managed care plan, announced Friday a donation of $50,000 to the Charleston Area Alliance for the Back to Business Kanawha Valley Grant Program to support small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement was made by Michael Taylor, West Virginia Market President at CareSource.

Funds could help businesses pay rent, employee salaries and operating costs as a stop-gap relief pending the release and distribution of anticipated federal and state aid with grants available as contributions allow. The turnaround on requests and approvals will be quick, with a goal of awarding and distributing funds within a few weeks of the closure of the application window.

“Kanawha Valley businesses are struggling to keep their doors open. Organizations like ours must do everything they can to help our small businesses on their paths to reopening and recovery,” said Matt Ballard, President/CEO of the Charleston Area Alliance. “These Back to Business Kanawha Valley grants aim to provide a bit of relief as we navigate a new normal in the age of COVID-19. The Alliance commends CareSource for their leadership and vision to fund these efforts.”

“As our healthcare workers continue to combat COVID-19, it is imperative that we do everything we can to support our local businesses during these unprecedented times. This grant will help our neighbors reopen safely and responsibly,” said Steve Hedrick, Chairman, Charleston Area Alliance. “Our region and State relies heavily on the success of small businesses, and we are grateful to CareSource for providing this support to our community.”



The Dayton-based health plan has pivoted their charitable resources to support both front line health care providers, to meet the variable community needs around social determinants of health and, most recently, to support small businesses in their local markets. Last month, CareSource, in collaboration with the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, announced a program to support Dayton local businesses affected by the economic disruption amid the pandemic.

“CareSource’s history of supporting both the health of our members and the surrounding communities made the choice to support the Back to Business Kanawha Valley Initiative quite clear,” explained Taylor. “We are proud to help our local West Virginians through these unprecedented times as a partner to the Charleston Area Alliance.”

For more information on the Back to Business Kanawha Valley Grant Program criteria and application, businesses may visit charlestonareaalliance.org/back-to-business-kanawha-valley-grant-program.