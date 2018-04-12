Capito introduces bill aimed to address large workforce shortage created by opioid epidemic

By WENDY HOLDREN

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — A new piece of legislation aims to address the workforce shortage created by the opioid epidemic.

The Collectively Achieving Recovery and Employment (CARE) Act, introduced Wednesday by U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, would combine existing grant programs at the Department of Labor (DOL) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to create a six-year pilot project to combine job training and addiction recovery services.

“For individuals on the road to recovery, re-entering the workforce can be a real challenge,” Capito said. “At the same time, many employers are having difficulty filling open positions in industries that are critical to growing our economy.”

Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/bill-aims-to-address-large-workforce-shortage-created-by-opioid/article_14040e19-f83c-536a-99d6-81b50c520674.html

See more from The Register-Herald