By Joselyn King, The Intelligencer

WHEELING, W.Va. — U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito called for continued U.S. funding for Ukraine, additional American assistance to Israel and a quick end to the House speaker’s debacle as world events continue to happen.

Capito, R-W.Va., served as keynote speaker for the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Lunch With Leaders” Tuesday at the White Palace in Wheeling.

“The House of Representatives, in my view, is a total mess,” Capito said. “I don’t understand for the life of me – especially when we have global events occurring — that we don’t have a speaker of the House. The speaker of the House is third in line for the president.”

She added she never understood what the term “the tail wagging the dog meant,” but she does now. She said this is “a small amount of people dictating what’s going on in current events in our lifetime.”

Two Republican House members — Jim Jordan of Ohio and Steve Scalise of Louisiana — have announced their candidacies for the speaker’s post, but Capito said there’s a chance neither will get the job.

Read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2023/10/capito-house-leadership-vacuum-is-unacceptable/