Campaign Update: West Virginians for Life endorses Governor Jim Justice for re-election

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginians for Life Political Action Committee (WVL-PAC), the internal political action committee of West Virginians for Life, the state’s largest and most influential pro-life organization, has announced the endorsement of incumbent Governor Jim Justice in the 2020 Election for Governor.

Governor Jim Justice



“We commend Jim Justice for his support of pro-life legislation while serving as Governor of West Virginia and are confident he will continue to be a strong advocate for the right to life in his next term,” said Wanda Franz, Ph.D., President of West Virginians for Life.



Governor Justice welcomed the endorsement saying, “I proudly accept the endorsement of West Virginians for Life and appreciate the support of its dedicated members across the state. I look forward to signing the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act as soon as it reaches my desk. As long as I am Governor, I will always defend the right to life of every unborn child.”



