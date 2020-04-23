Campaign Update: W.Va. Gubernatorial Candidate Ron Stollings reminds voters of the absentee ballot option

From the Ron Stollings for Governor Campaign:

CHARLESTON, W.Va — Less than 50 days until Election Day!

“If you are feeling a little uneasy about voting in person this year (and who isn’t), you can request an absentee ballot from the Secretary of State’s Office: WV Secretary of State, said Gubernatorial Candidate Ron Stollings.

Stollings pointed out some dates to remember:

– Early Voting – May 27 -June 6

– Deadline for Applying for Absentee Ballot – June 3

– Election Day – June 9



To see Stollings’ campaign platform click here: https://mcusercontent.com/2b937ca2a069bd198560d6ef2/files/259a9790-b451-4f54-9008-488ff9d8428d/Ron_Stollings_6821_Campaign_Platform.pdf