Campaign Update: W.Va. Gubernatorial Candidate Ben Salango launches ad focused on getting things done

From the Ben Salango for Governor campaign:

CHARLESTON, WV — Today, Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango released his first video ad of the 2020 election. The ad shares Salango’s record of getting things done and the need for new leadership in West Virginia.

The new ad highlights Salango’s leadership on passing 12 weeks of paid family leave for Kanawha County employees and his vision for creating jobs and increasing pay for educators.



“Now, more than ever, it’s important for West Virginia to have a governor who can get things done and bring people together,” said Commissioner Ben Salango. “I’m proud of my record in Kanawha County: securing 12 weeks of paid family leave, making sure seniors can get a hot meal, and creating good-paying jobs. Now is not the time for talk; we need new leadership to get things done for every family in West Virginia.”