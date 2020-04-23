Campaign Update: U.S. Congressman Ron Paul endorses Michael Folk for W.Va. Governor

From the Michael Folk for Governor campaign:

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. – Congressman Ron Paul, a staunch defender of liberty and champion of the Constitution, has endorsed Michael Folk for governor in West Virginia’s June 9 primary election.

“Mike is a fighter. In the West Virginia Legislature, He led the charge with fellow Liberty Caucus leader Pat McGeehan to defeat a bill that violated property rights,” Paul said.

Michael Folk

“At every turn, Mike has strongly defended West Virginians’ 2nd Amendment rights and the rights of the unborn.”

“With anti-liberty forces fighting harder than ever, we need leaders unafraid to stand up for our freedom. Mike is such a man,” Paul said.

“I am very pleased to give him my full support and endorsement to lead West Virginia forward. I call on all like-minded patriots who love the Constitution to get behind Mike and help him win this important race,” said Paul, who emphasized that he rarely makes such endorsements.

Folk said he is deeply honored to receive Paul’s endorsement.

“Dr. Ron Paul is one of the strongest fighters of liberty the recent Congress has ever known,” Folk said.

“I will always remember how many times Ron Paul stood alone and was often the single “no vote” to unconstitutional bills. A fighter for what is right, I will carry the torch of liberty that Congressman Ron Paul carried for so many years forward and will daily fight for our Constitution and our nation.”

Folk is seeking the Republican nomination for governor in West Virginia’s June 9 primary.

A farmer and commercial airline pilot, Mike and his wife, Stella reside in the small Berkeley County community of Swan Pond, W.Va., near Martinsburg with their five children.

More information about Mike Folk’s campaign is at https://www.facebook.com/folkforwv/ or https://folk4wv.com/