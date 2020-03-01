Campaign Update: Thrasher for Governor Campaign calls for ‘Advisor’ Cary to fill in for Governor in Debate

From the Thrasher Campaign:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice has yet to acknowledge Republican primary opponent Woody Thrasher’s letter requesting “no-show Gov. Jim Justice stand on stage to debate.”

Woody Thrasher

Since Justice frequently turns over his gubernatorial duties to “senior advisor” Bray Cary, Thrasher this week asked Cary to show up instead.

“Governor Justice’s weeks-long refusal to respond to our invitation to debate is a slap in the face to folks in West Virginia who deserve to hear from every candidate. It’s not a surprise,” said Ann Ali, manager of the Thrasher campaign. “Jim Justice hides daily from the responsibilities of office, showing us all how little he respects our state, his oath and the people he serves.

“We know liberal Bray runs everything at the Capitol while Jim Justice is too busy coaching basketball to govern. It’s probably best we hear directly from Bray anyway.”

Thrasher has a strong professional reputation of getting things done, and his campaign is no different. The Thrasher team is ready for serious discussion about important issues affecting West Virginians, no matter the site, moderator or rules.

The Thrasher campaign applauds candidate Mike Folk’s swift response in agreeing to debate, and continues to urge Justice to stand and defend his embarrassing four years in office.

“Most politicians would have politely responded by now to indicate they’re checking schedules or already would have agreed to participate. Justice, however, is not known for timely responses to courts, invoices or the press,” Ali said.