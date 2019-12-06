Campaign Update: South Charleston Firefighters Local 837 endorses Ben Salango for Governor of W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The South Charleston Professional Firefighters Local 837 endorsed Kanawha County Commission, Ben Salango, for Governor of West Virginia.

Local 837 joins the Upper Ohio Valley Building Trades in supporting Salango and his vision to move West Virginia forward.

“Ben Salango has been a dedicated County Commissioner and has always worked hard and cared for the people of Kanawha County. As a Commissioner, he has shown great passion and unwavering vision while always working to make Kanawha County a better place to live, visit and work, and we know that he will do the same for the entire state as West Virginia’s next governor. There is no one more suited for the position of governor than Ben Salango. We are committed to supporting his campaign and encourage others to do the same.”

– Virgil White, President of the South Charleston Professional Fire Fighters Local 837

“I am honored to have Local 837’s support,” said Commissioner Ben Salango. “The South Charleston Professional Fire Fighters are dedicated public servants who risk their lives to keep us safe. I look forward to working alongside them during our campaign.”###For more information or for press inquiries please contact Madalin Sammons at madalin@bensalango.com