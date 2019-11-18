Campaign Update: Natalie Tennant says campaign for Secretary of State focuses on trust and accountability

Release from Tennant for West Virginia Secretary of State Campaign:

Natalie Tennant

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Former West Virginia Secretary of State Natalie E. Tennant’s announcement that she is launching a campaign to serve in that position again delivered a message to West Virginians.

Tennant, a Democrat, was twice elected to serve as Secretary of State in 2008 and 2012.

In a video message, Secretary Tennant said, “At this critical time for our state, it is important that our leaders honor the call of public service by taking seriously the responsibilities and trust West Virginians place in them. That’s why I am announcing I am running to serve as your Secretary of State.”

Secretary Tennant led one of the most innovative Secretary of State offices in the country by:

Modernizing the office and starting the one stop business portal to make it easier for West Virginia businesses to create jobs.

Reducing waste, saving money and returning millions of dollars to West Virginia taxpayers.

Working with lawmakers to pass bipartisan legislation including online and automatic voter registration, election reforms and updated business initiatives that helped West Virginia veterans and created jobs.

Over the next year, Secretary Tennant will travel the state and meet with West Virginians and listen to their ideas and concerns, while sharing her vision and record of leading the Secretary of State’s office with integrity, responsibly using taxpayer resources, and ensuring government is accessible to all West Virginians.

Secretary Tennant is a national leader in election administration and has worked with leaders to ensure election security and integrity and improve access to the ballot.

For more information about the campaign, or to volunteer visit www.natalietennant.com.