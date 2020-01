From the Folk Campaign:

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. – Michael “Mike” Folk announced he would officially file for Governor on Jan. 13, 2020. Folk said he will file at the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office located at the Eastern Panhandle Business Hub, 229 East Martin Street, Martinsburg, WV 25401.

