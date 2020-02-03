Campaign Update: Michael Folk, candidate for Governor, will hold a Town Hall Meeting Feb. 19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Michael Folk, Republican candidate for Governor, has issued the following campaign update:

Folks will hold a Town Hall Meeting in Inwood, W.Va., on Wednesday, Feb. 19 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the Shenandoah Valley Sportsman Club at 2473 Arden Nollville Road, Inwood, West Virginia 25428.

For more information, contact Folk for at P.O. Box 964 Martinsburg, WV 25402-0964.